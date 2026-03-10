Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ARE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,142. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.