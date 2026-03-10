Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 440 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 419.29.
In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total value of £606,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.
