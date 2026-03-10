Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Sells $159,291.69 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $159,291.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,424.65. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 137,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,101. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $999.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 112.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Featured Articles

