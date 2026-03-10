Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:COP traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $114.13. 13,860,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,872. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Goldman Sachs added COP to its U.S. Conviction List, increasing institutional interest and lending credibility to the stock amid the Middle East crisis.

Company continues to return cash to shareholders — a $0.84 quarterly dividend was paid March 2 (about a 2.9% yield), which supports income-focused holders and offsets some sell-side pressure.

Coverage and strategy debate: 24/7 Wall St. notes management is shifting from growth to "cash harvesting" after the Marathon Oil deal, a move that can be positive for buybacks/dividends but raises questions about long-term organic growth.

Oil-market volatility is high: intraday swings tied to geopolitical headlines (Iran-related threats, reserve announcements) are producing choppy crude prices — this increases short-term volatility for COP but is not a company-specific signal.

Analyst mix is mixed: several firms raised targets (Argus, BMO) while others remain cautious (Bank of America). The street consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near current levels, so analyst action is providing both support and resistance to the share price.

Insider selling: SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares at ~$118 on March 9 (SEC filing), representing a meaningful reduction in her stake — investors often view sizable insider sales as a near-term negative signal.

Director Timothy Leach sold 40,000 shares at roughly $118.79 on March 6 (SEC filing); another large insider disposal that likely contributed to selling pressure.

Director Timothy Leach sold 40,000 shares at roughly $118.79 on March 6 (SEC filing); another large insider disposal that likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Feb. 5) missed consensus on EPS and revenue, and sequential revenue declined — fundamentals miss remains a cautionary anchor for valuations until forward guidance or commodity-backed earnings improve.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

