Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) versus Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Critical Review

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) and Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Aardvark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx -1,027.26% -55.42% -36.24% Aardvark Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -37.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcellx and Aardvark Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx $22.29 million 300.17 -$228.93 million ($4.07) -28.11 Aardvark Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.59 million ($2.12) -2.73

Aardvark Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aardvark Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Arcellx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arcellx and Aardvark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 1 17 1 0 2.00 Aardvark Therapeutics 1 4 7 1 2.62

Arcellx currently has a consensus target price of $111.87, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Aardvark Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential upside of 333.35%. Given Aardvark Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aardvark Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcellx.

Summary

Aardvark Therapeutics beats Arcellx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company’s preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

