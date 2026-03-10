Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.34 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 717.37% and a negative net margin of 28.52%.

Groupon Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $472.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,578 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after buying an additional 383,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 552.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,524 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,017,000 after acquiring an additional 962,337 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 958,660 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,422 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 180,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,498 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 698,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform’s targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

