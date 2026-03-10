Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 731,495 shares, a growth of 790.7% from the February 12th total of 82,122 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARIF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Marimaca Copper has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca copper project in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The company’s primary objective is to bring its near?surface, oxide copper deposit into production through a low?cost, heap?leach and solvent extraction?electrowinning (SX?EW) process. Marimaca Copper is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MARIF.

The Marimaca deposit hosts a substantial oxide resource with demonstrated grade and scale, supported by detailed drilling and metallurgical test work.

