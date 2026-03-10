Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.72 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large?scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high?capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

