Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.90 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 795518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

Talon Metals Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talon Metals news, Director Henri Van Rooyen sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$106,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,568,527. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Mark Groulx sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.10, for a total transaction of C$305,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,045. This trade represents a 84.03% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 324,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.