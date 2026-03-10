Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,398 shares, an increase of 381.5% from the February 12th total of 10,675 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

Invinity Energy Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) develops and manufactures vanadium redox flow battery systems designed for long-duration energy storage. Its modular battery technology enables independent scaling of power and energy capacity, making it suitable for grid balancing, renewable energy integration, microgrid stability, peak shaving and critical-load support. The flow battery chemistry’s inherent safety and ability to cycle without degradation provide reliable performance over thousands of charge–discharge cycles.

The company offers turnkey solutions that encompass system design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, together with remote monitoring and maintenance services.

