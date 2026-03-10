Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading 5.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $636.58 and last traded at $618.89. 17,973,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 19,719,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.73.

SanDisk reported a sizable earnings beat and analysts point to sustained NAND price momentum through 2028 — a direct driver of margin upside and the recent stock rally.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

