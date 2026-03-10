Short Interest in JNS Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Decreases By 98.8%

JNS Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 12th total of 86 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 911,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 911,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JNS Stock Performance

JNSH stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. JNS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get JNS alerts:

About JNS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.