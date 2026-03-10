Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Drops By 97.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,285 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 12th total of 143,365 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Kyushu Electric Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kyushu Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

OTCMKTS KYSEY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.06.

(Get Free Report)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated in June 1951, is one of Japan’s ten regional electric utilities. Headquartered in Fukuoka, the company’s core business centers on the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity across the Kyushu region, which includes Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Saga, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

On the generation side, Kyushu Electric Power maintains a diversified portfolio that includes thermal power stations fueled by coal, oil and natural gas, multiple hydroelectric facilities, and the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant in Kagoshima Prefecture—Japan’s first nuclear plant to restart under post-Fukushima safety standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.