MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,883 shares, an increase of 2,327.6% from the February 12th total of 1,025 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 976,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of MariMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get MariMed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MariMed

MariMed Stock Down 1.5%

About MariMed

MRMD stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 212,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. MariMed has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc is a multi?state cannabis company focused on the development, ownership and operation of regulated facilities for the medical and adult?use cannabis markets. Headquartered in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the company cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis through an integrated business model that encompasses cultivation, formulation, manufacturing and retail operations. MariMed operates under its own licensed brands and through strategic partnerships to expand its presence across the United States.

The company’s product portfolio includes branded flower, pre?rolls, vaporizer cartridges, tinctures, edibles and topicals designed to meet a range of consumer and patient needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.