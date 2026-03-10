Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $490,920.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $490,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,865.18. The trade was a 22.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 368,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 7.71%.Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 1,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

