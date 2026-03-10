Insider Selling: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Sells 41,784 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Campbell sold 41,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,162,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 604,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,821,808.12. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bruce Campbell sold 55,118 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,543,304.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,249,268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 18,005,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,479,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

