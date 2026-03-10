Christopher Desantis Sells 61 Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Desantis sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total transaction of $14,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,981.50. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Down 4.6%

WM stock traded down $11.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,214. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.945 (annualized $3.78), increasing yield and returning cash to shareholders — a supportive signal for income-focused investors. Dividend Increase Article

Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform views (e.g., Stifel, TD Cowen, Oppenheimer), supporting medium-term analyst sentiment and valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Waste Management executives and partners will participate in industry events (e.g., Deep Isolation presentations at Waste Management 2026), highlighting strategy around advanced waste solutions but with limited immediate financial impact. Deep Isolation Event

Waste Management executives and partners will participate in industry events (e.g., Deep Isolation presentations at Waste Management 2026), highlighting strategy around advanced waste solutions but with limited immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced updates to executive performance-based compensation programs — worth monitoring for governance implications but not an immediate earnings driver. Compensation Update

Company announced updates to executive performance-based compensation programs — worth monitoring for governance implications but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by multiple senior officers this week — notably COO John Morris (large block sales reported, including ~7,979 shares on Mar 6 and additional filings on Mar 9) and other senior execs — which investors often view as a bearish signal and can pressure the stock. Insider Sales Alert

Significant insider selling by multiple senior officers this week — notably COO John Morris (large block sales reported, including ~7,979 shares on Mar 6 and additional filings on Mar 9) and other senior execs — which investors often view as a bearish signal and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Waste Management missed consensus in its most recent quarter (EPS and revenue slightly below expectations), which reduces near-term margin for upside absent stronger operational beats. (Q4 results announced Jan. 28 — referenced in company filings and coverage.)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after buying an additional 553,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,390,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,921,000 after buying an additional 281,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,993,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,613,000 after acquiring an additional 277,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,916,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

