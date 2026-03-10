Reliance (NYSE:RS) SVP William Smith II Sells 6,615 Shares

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) SVP William Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RS traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.03. 441,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.27. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Reliance by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

