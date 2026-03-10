Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.03, for a total value of $4,921,285.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,343.90. The trade was a 98.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $6.64 on Tuesday, hitting $535.81. The stock had a trading volume of 785,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.03 and its 200-day moving average is $455.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $548.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

