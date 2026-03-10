Michael Flaskey Purchases 14,862 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Flaskey acquired 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.26 per share, with a total value of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $999,618.12. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 713,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,009. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

