Francis Michael Porcelli Sells 75,000 Shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 744,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,512.20. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis Michael Porcelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $189,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 150,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $603,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 100,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $403,000.00.

SND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

