Francis Michael Porcelli Sells 50,000 Shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 819,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,046.80. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Michael Porcelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 75,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $290,250.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 150,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $603,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 100,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $403,000.00.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.27. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $86.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SND. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Smart Sand by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,039,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Smart Sand by 625.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

