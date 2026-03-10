Critical Contrast: Longevity Health (XAGE) versus Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Longevity Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -569.68% -123.14% -53.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s peers have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.06 Longevity Health Competitors $61.19 million -$27.52 million 1.56

This table compares Longevity Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Longevity Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longevity Health peers beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Longevity Health Company Profile

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

