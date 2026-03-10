Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Announces Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of TSE ASM traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.14. 1,021,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,126. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$16.11.

Insider Activity at Avino Silver & Gold Mines

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, insider Jose Carlos Rodriguez Moreno sold 15,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,381,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,536,750.40. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company intends to maintain long-term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Early in 2024, the Pre-feasibility Study on the Oxide Tailings Project was completed.

