ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 552,001 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 12th total of 2,435,552 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,642,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,642,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 20,969,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,640,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across industry groups, including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology.

