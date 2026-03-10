Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Short Interest Down 76.3% in February

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,740 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 12th total of 11,545 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GAEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $27.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

About Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAEM. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

