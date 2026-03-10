Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,956 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the February 12th total of 173,705 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,071.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,646 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,026,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 452,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,878,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

