InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,675 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 12th total of 7,492 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCAP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 3,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Get InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF alerts:

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

About InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF

The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively and primarily invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies globally. Stock selection is based on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. SCAP was launched on Dec 11, 2023 and is issued by InfraCap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.