Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVG) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 708 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 12th total of 2,899 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DIVG stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. 78 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of 100 companies in the S&P 500 with the highest forecasted dividend yield growth. DIVG was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
