David Mountcastle Sells 5,177 Shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,995.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $133,134.36.
- On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.
- On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,068. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
