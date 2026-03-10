David Mountcastle Sells 5,177 Shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,995.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $133,134.36.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.

On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,068. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

