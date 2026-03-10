Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,471 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 12th total of 10,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several research firms recently commented on SECCF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Serco Group plc is a UK-based provider of public services and infrastructure management solutions, serving governments and private sector organizations around the world. The company offers end-to-end delivery of mission-critical services, combining operational expertise with technology and consultancy capabilities to support defense, security, transport, health, and citizen services.

In the defense and security sector, Serco delivers training, simulation, and logistics support to armed forces and intelligence agencies.

