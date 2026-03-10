Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.48 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The company forecasts AI-driven adjusted gross profit margin expansion of 150–200 basis points per annum to the high 60s by 2030 , driven by Egencia AI, increased self?service and agent productivity from agentic AI.

, driven by Egencia AI, increased self?service and agent productivity from agentic AI. Strong 2025 results — TTV up 17% , revenue growth accelerated to 12%, Adjusted EBITDA up 11%, $104M free cash flow and a 96% customer retention rate, with Q4 TTV +45% including CWT.

, revenue growth accelerated to 12%, Adjusted EBITDA up 11%, $104M free cash flow and a 96% customer retention rate, with Q4 TTV +45% including CWT. Closed the CWT acquisition and expects $155M of cost synergies (with $55M targeted in 2026 and $45M already actioned), which management says will materially expand margins over time.

(with $55M targeted in 2026 and $45M already actioned), which management says will materially expand margins over time. Near?term drag from CWT consolidation and integration — reported margins were modestly down, free cash flow fell in Q4 due to restructuring and working capital timing, and Q1 free cash flow is expected to be roughly breakeven.

Healthy capital position and shareholder returns — net leverage ~1.9x after financing CWT, a 50 bps reduction in borrowing rate from refinancing, and share buyback authorization doubled to $600M (?$103M returned to date).

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBTG. UBS Group cut their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,744.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 220,073 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

