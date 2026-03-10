Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $77.70. Approximately 22,320,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 23,866,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s “Secure AI Factory” deal highlights a push into sovereign and enterprise AI infrastructure, which could translate into higher-margin software and services revenue as customers deploy on-prem or regulated-AI stacks. Read More.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,190,000 after buying an additional 51,363,281 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

