BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.0550. 28,883,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 63,890,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BigBear.ai by 51.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 980.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 368,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 334,799 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

