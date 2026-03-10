loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $316.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,437. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 884,495 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $2,388,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,830,815 shares of company stock worth $7,182,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in loanDepot by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $1.75 target price on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.40 price target on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.38.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc (NYSE: LDI) is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

Earnings History for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

