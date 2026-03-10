Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.2340, with a volume of 169949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $363,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,136.72. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $219,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,900.05. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,107 shares of company stock valued at $949,347 in the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

