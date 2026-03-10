VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 371 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the February 12th total of 2,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) is a closed-end investment company dedicated to delivering long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies operating in Vietnam. Established in 2003 and listed on OTC Markets under the ticker VCVOF, the fund seeks to harness Vietnam’s economic development through targeted exposure to both listed and unlisted businesses across the country.

The fund’s investment universe spans a broad range of sectors, including financial services, consumer goods, real estate, industrial businesses and healthcare.

