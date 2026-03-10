Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 12th total of 330 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,275. Rand Worldwide has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 28.30%.The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

