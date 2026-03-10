Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Tuesday after B. Riley Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amprius Technologies traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $17.9060. 14,053,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 9,190,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,299.84. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,416.57. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q4 results and analyst attention: Amprius reported results that beat expectations and flagged expanded analyst coverage, which helped validate the company's growth story to the market.

Record revenue and EBITDA inflection: Management highlighted record revenue growth and the company's first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA — a fundamental milestone that supports higher valuations and institutional interest.

Multiple price-target raises and reiterated buy ratings: Several firms updated coverage after the quarter — B. Riley raised its target (to $22), Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $20 target, Roth/MKM and others reiterated Buy views — providing buy-side momentum and cover for investors.

Technical/volume breakout supports continuation: MarketBeat and others point to sharply higher trading volume and technical convergence (daily/weekly/monthly) that often precedes sustained moves — increased liquidity and volume validate the rally and can attract momentum traders.

Analyst forecasts shifting positive but mixed timing: Firms like Northland have raised multi-quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates (turning to positive EPS in 2027), which supports a longer-term rerating but leaves the near-term consensus for the current year still negative.

Profitability, valuation and concentration risks remain: Despite milestones, Amprius is still generating negative net margins and the consensus for the current fiscal year remains a loss (-$0.45 EPS). The stock is high-beta and volatile, institutional ownership is still modest, and upside depends on continued execution and contract wins (e.g., NDAA compliance progress and defence/customer ramps).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

