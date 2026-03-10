Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Increases By 464.9%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,491 shares, a growth of 464.9% from the February 12th total of 1,149 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $20.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN is a Norwegian savings bank headquartered in Trondheim, serving retail and corporate customers across Central Norway. As part of the SpareBank 1 Alliance, the bank offers a broad spectrum of financial services while maintaining local ownership and governance through a board of directors and executive management team.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit accounts, personal and commercial lending, mortgage financing and payment services. In addition to traditional banking, SpareBank 1 SMN provides insurance solutions, asset management, pension products and leasing services.

