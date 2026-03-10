Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Expands By 1,117.8%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,958 shares, a growth of 1,117.8% from the February 12th total of 325 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 359.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 359.8 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

About Meliá Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Meliá Hotels International is a Spain?based global hospitality company that develops, manages and franchises a diversified portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company’s core activities encompass property ownership, hotel management, and the provision of guest services across various market segments, including urban, resort and all?inclusive. Meliá’s offerings extend from luxury and lifestyle brands to midscale and economy accommodations, complemented by food and beverage outlets, wellness facilities and event spaces.

Founded in 1956 with the opening of the Hotel Isla Mallorca, the group was established by Gabriel Escarrer Juliá and has since evolved through organic growth and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.