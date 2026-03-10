Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $745.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $745.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $25.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $689.92. 688,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,966. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $372.08 and a fifty-two week high of $693.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

