SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 1882995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SSEZY
SSE Stock Performance
About SSE
SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.
On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.