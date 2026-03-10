SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 1882995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

