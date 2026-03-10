CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 31,102 shares.The stock last traded at $64.72 and had previously closed at $64.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CochLear Trading Up 0.8%

About CochLear

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

