YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.1750. Approximately 2,257,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,513,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in YETI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

