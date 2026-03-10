JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KSS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,781,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,464. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Kohl’s

Here are the key news stories impacting Kohl’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and profit uptick — Kohl’s reported $1.07 EPS vs. the $0.86 consensus and posted quarterly net income of roughly $125M, evidence the turnaround is producing near?term profit leverage. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 EPS beat and profit uptick — Kohl’s reported $1.07 EPS vs. the $0.86 consensus and posted quarterly net income of roughly $125M, evidence the turnaround is producing near?term profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management says margin gains are possible — Kohl’s highlighted margin improvement initiatives that supported the earnings beat despite weak top?line trends. Proactive Investors

Management says margin gains are possible — Kohl’s highlighted margin improvement initiatives that supported the earnings beat despite weak top?line trends. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains from some firms — Telsey Advisory reaffirmed a market?perform rating and maintained a $23 price target, providing a potential upside narrative for patient investors. TickerReport/Telsey note

Analyst support remains from some firms — Telsey Advisory reaffirmed a market?perform rating and maintained a $23 price target, providing a potential upside narrative for patient investors. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic shift to e?commerce emphasized — Kohl’s says it will lean into e?commerce as lower?income shoppers tighten spending; this is a necessary long?term move but may take time to materially revive sales. PYMNTS

Strategic shift to e?commerce emphasized — Kohl’s says it will lean into e?commerce as lower?income shoppers tighten spending; this is a necessary long?term move but may take time to materially revive sales. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance missed expectations — Kohl’s issued EPS guidance of $1.00–$1.60 (street ~$1.82) and forecast sales below some Street estimates, which undercuts the sustainability of the rally and pressures valuation. Reuters

FY?2026 guidance missed expectations — Kohl’s issued EPS guidance of $1.00–$1.60 (street ~$1.82) and forecast sales below some Street estimates, which undercuts the sustainability of the rally and pressures valuation. Negative Sentiment: Same?store sales and revenue trends remain weak — Q4 net sales fell ~3.9% year?over?year and comparable sales disappointed, reinforcing concerns about persistent demand weakness in Kohl’s core customer base. WSJ

Same?store sales and revenue trends remain weak — Q4 net sales fell ~3.9% year?over?year and comparable sales disappointed, reinforcing concerns about persistent demand weakness in Kohl’s core customer base. Negative Sentiment: Street skepticism and sell signals — Evercore ISI called the post?earnings rally a “relief” move and suggested using the pop to sell, highlighting structural concerns that could limit a durable recovery. TalkMarkets / Evercore note

Street skepticism and sell signals — Evercore ISI called the post?earnings rally a “relief” move and suggested using the pop to sell, highlighting structural concerns that could limit a durable recovery. Negative Sentiment: Management warns of cautious shoppers — Kohl’s CFO said core customers are being “choiceful,” signaling softer discretionary spending that could pressure higher?margin categories. Benzinga

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.