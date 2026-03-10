Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $79.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million.

Domo Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Domo has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $18.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOMO. DA Davidson set a $10.00 price target on Domo in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

