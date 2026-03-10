Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Up 5,379.5% in February

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,822 shares, an increase of 5,379.5% from the February 12th total of 88 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Quadient Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPACY remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Quadient has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

About Quadient

Quadient is a global technology company specializing in solutions that streamline the flow of communications and goods. The company’s offerings span physical and digital channels, enabling businesses to manage mailing, shipping and customer interactions more effectively. Quadient serves a diverse range of industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail and logistics, helping organizations improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The company’s core business activities are organized around four key areas.

