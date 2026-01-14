Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invitation Home stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 719,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,621,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,514,000 after acquiring an additional 462,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Home by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,487,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

