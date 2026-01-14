Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cigna Group stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $274.60. The company had a trading volume of 405,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.99.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

